NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 325 Executive Trainee Posts With GATE Scores

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 325 vacancies for the post of executive trainees. Candidates having GATE 2021, 2022, OR 2023 scores can apply for recruitment. The last date to apply is April 28. Candidates can apply online at npcilcareers.co.in. Selection will be based on a personal interview.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering Discipline: 123 posts

Electrical Engineering Discipline: 57 posts

Chemical Engineering Discipline: 50 posts

Civil Engineering Discipline: 45 posts

Electronics Engineering Discipline: 25 posts

Instrumentation Engineering Discipline: 25 posts

Application Fee: Male candidates belonging to general, EWS, and OBC categories have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Female candidates of all categories and categories belonging to SC/ST/ PwD/ and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.

Training and Stipend

Selected candidates will undergo one-year training. They will also be given a monthly stipend of Rs 55, 000. They will also get a one-time book allowance of Rs 18,000. After successful completion of training, the candidates will be appointed as Scientist Officer/C - Group A. They will be paid under the level 10 pay matrix. They will be paid Rs 56,000 in the pay matrix. They will be paid a dearness allowance of 42% of the pay matrix.

Check NPCIL Recruitment Notification 2023 here.