NPCIL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 243 Scientific Assistants And Other Posts; See Details

NPCIL Recruitment: Nuclear Power Corporation of India is recruiting candidates for 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical & Other posts

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


NPCIL Recruitment 2022: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is recruiting candidates for 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, Assistant Grade-1, and Steno Grade-1 posts. According to the schedule, the application process will begin tomorrow, December 6, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 5. All those candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in. 

According to the official notice, a total of 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, Assistant Grade-1, and Steno Grade-1 posts will be filled at the Kakrapar Gujarat Site through this recruitment drive. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the NPCIL Recruitment 2022.

NPCIL Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Opening Date for Submission of Application: December 6, 2022. 
  • Closing Date for Submission of Application: January 5, 2023.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Scientific Assistant C/ Stipendiary Trainee-204
  • Nurse-A-03
  • Assistant Grade-I (HR)-12
  • Assistant Grade-I (F&A)-07
  • Assistant Grade-I (C&MM)-05
  • Steno Grade-I-11

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Apply" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 5: Then, upload all the required documents.
  • Step 6: Candidates must then submit and take a printout of their results for future needs. 
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

