NTPC Limited Invites Applications For Assistant Law Officer Posts Through CLAT 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications for Assistant law officers posts. A total of 10 candidates will be selected through CLAT 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply at the official website careers.ntpc.co.in NTPC has opened the online application process on December 24 and the deadline to apply is January 7, 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that the CLAT score of any other year or score of any other examination will not be considered.

Age Limit, application fee and eligibility criteria

Age Limit: As per the official notification, the candidate should not be more than 30 years as of January 7, 2022

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor degree in law (LLB or equivalent from a recognised Indian university/institute) with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The minimum required mark for SC/PWD candidates is 55 per cent. Candidates should also be registered with the Bar Council.

should have a bachelor degree in law (LLB or equivalent from a recognised Indian university/institute) with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. The minimum required mark for SC/PWD candidates is 55 per cent. Candidates should also be registered with the Bar Council. Eligible candidates must have appeared for the CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) post-graduate program (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities).

Application fee: Candidates who belong to the general/EWS/OBC category will be charged with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. It can be paid online as well as offline through the ‘pay-slip’ at any SBI branch.

CLAT 2022 Exam Date announced

CLAT 2022 Exam date has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The dates which have been released are for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the 2022 exams. As per schedule, the CLAT 2022 will be conducted on May 8, 2022. The online application for the same will begin on January 1, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 31, 2022.

CLAT 2022 Exam: Check important dates here

The notification has been released on December 27, 2021

The application window will open on January 1, 2022

Candidates can apply till March 31, 2022

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022

