NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For General Surgeon & Specialist Posts

NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates for General Surgeon and Specialist posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. The application needs to be submitted through the official website of NTPC on careers.ntpc.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts will be filled and interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 27, 2022. Selected candidates will be posted in NTPC’s hospitals at projects/ stations. The vacancy details, eligibility, salary, and other details can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to recruitment notification

Check Vacancy Details Here

For NTPC General Surgeon: 8 Posts

For NTPC Specialist (General Medicine): 7 Posts

Check Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit Here

General Surgeon post: Required educational qualification is MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery

For Specialist posts: MBBS with MD/DNB

Experience Requirements: For E4 level: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/DNB (General Medicine)

For E3 level: Fresh MD/DNB (General Medicine). Note: Candidates recruited in E3 grade with MD/DNB qualification will be placed in E4 grade after 01 year of experience.

Salary details

For E3: Rs. 60,000 - 1,80,000

For E4: Rs. 70,000-2.00.000

Check application fee here

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates will not be charged with the registration fee. The application fee has to be paid online through NET banking/ Debit card/ Credit card.

Official notification reads, "On receipt of the money, the bank will issue a unique Journal Number and a Branch Code of the bank collecting the money. This journal number and the branch code are to be filled up by the candidate during online registration. NTPC will not be responsible, in case a candidate deposits the fee in wrong account. Payment in online mode: Candidates also have the option to pay the fees online (through Net banking / Debit Card (Rupay debit cards Only) / Credit Card). The online payment option will be available on the website, The candidate is required to make the payment before proceeding for online application, After making successful payment, the Challan number, Bank Reference No, date of payment etc. are required to be filled up in the online application.

Here is how to apply