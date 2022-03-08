NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 60 Executive Trainee Post, Check Details

NTPC Recruitment: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications executive trainee finance posts. The application link has been activated on March 7 and the deadline to apply will end on March 21, 2022. The upper age limit to apply is 29 years. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit and other details here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Limited recruitment: Check important dates here

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 07 March 2022

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 21 March 2022

NTPC ET: Check Vacancy Details Here

ET Finance (CA/CMA) - 20 Posts

ET Finance (MBA Finance) - 10 Posts

ET HR - 30 Posts

NTPC Executive Trainee Posts: Check eligibility criteria here

Educational Qualification required for ET Finance - CA/CMA and MBA in Finance or 2 years Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Post Graduate Programe in Management with specalization in Finance with not less than 65% marks.

For ET HR - Graduates with 2 years post-graduate degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Post Graduate Programe in Management with specalization in HR/Industrial Relations/Personal Management or Master in Social Work or MHROD or MBA in HR with not less than 65% marks.

NTPC ET Vacancy: Selection Process

Online Exam

Personal Interview

Here is how to apply for NTPC executive trainee recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Application Link’ under '7th March 2022 Recruitment of ET-Finance(CA/CMA), ET-Finance(MBA-Fin) and ET-HR. Advt. No. 07/22. Last Date for online application - 21.03.2022'

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their details , upload the required details and pay the application fee of Rs 300. Candidates should make sure to cross-check the details before submitting the form as the application correction facility will not be provided by NTPC

Take a print out of the application form

Here is the direct link to apply