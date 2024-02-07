Advertisement

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has initiated the process of recruitment for Assistant Executive posts, inviting online applications through its official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. Prospective candidates interested in the NTPC Recruitment 2024 can submit their applications before the deadline on February 8, 2024.

The recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 223 Assistant Executive positions on a fixed-term basis, distributed across various locations within the NTPC network.

Application Process and Fee:

Candidates falling under the Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to complete the NTPC application form. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories are exempt from any application fee.

Remuneration and Benefits:

As per the official notice by NTPC, the selected candidates will receive a monthly consolidated amount of Rs 55,000. Additionally, the package includes benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), company accommodation, night shift entertainment allowance, and medical facilities for self, spouse, and two children.

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as of February 8, 2024, with applicable relaxations for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognized university.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2024

Candidates can follow the steps below to successfully apply for NTPC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official NTPC website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'Recruitment for the post of Assistant Executive (Operations) on a fixed-term basis. Advt. No. 04/24. Online application starts 25.01.2024 and closes on 08.02.2024.'

Click on the 'Apply' link.

Fill out the registration form with details such as name, email ID, and contact information.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Complete the application form by providing personal and academic details.

Submit the required documents and pay the application fee.

Finally, submit the NTPC Registration 2024 form and take a printout for future reference.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official NTPC website and carefully follow the outlined instructions during the application process.