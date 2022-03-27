NTPC Recruitment: 55 Executive Vacancies On Offer For Engineers, Salary Upto Rs 90K

NTPC recruitment: National Thermal Power Corporation is inviting applications for the post of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), Executive (Operations- Power Trading), and Executive (BD Power Trading). The application link has already been activated and the deadline to apply ends on April 8, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacancies will be filled. Vacancy details, application steps and application fee details can be checked here.

Check recruitment details here

A total of 55 vacancies will be filled

Out of these 50 vacancies are for the post of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), 4 vacancies are for the post of Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and 1 vacancy is for the post of Executive( BD Power Trading).

NTPC recruitment: Check application fee and age limit

The application fee for General/OBC and EWS candidate is RS 300. To be noted that SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The upper age limit to apply is 35 years.

NTPC recruitment: Here is step by step guide to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, look for the career tab and click on the relevant link

Candidates will then have to upload the required document

Candidates will have to submit the application form and keep its copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to take its printout too

NTPC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification required is degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution. Minimum two years of post qualification experience in Combined Cycle Power Project/Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more in Design, Construction or Operation & Maintenance is required. Official notification reads, "The experience will be counted only if the candidate has worked in organization responsible for construction or Operation & Maintenance. Accordingly, experience will be considered based on the salary disbursed by the company and to be substantiated by Salary Slip, Bank Account and Form-16."

- Qualification required is degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution. Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in System operations of power trading, power scheduling in regional load dispatch Centre, bidding in power exchanges for different segments. Official notice reads, "Candidate with good communication skills and knowledge of advance excel will be preferred." Executive (Business Development-Power Trading) -Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution. Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in Power Operation / Business Development in Power Trading area, Exposure to tie up with Industrial & Commercial customers / Discoms/Corporates/Generators. Candidates with good communication skills will be preferred.

NTPC executive salary details