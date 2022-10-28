NTPC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 864 Posts, Apply Through GATE 2022: Check Details Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has begun accepting applications for Engineering Executive Trainee positions via GATE-2022. According to the schedule, the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment Official Notification 2022 - Click Here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 864 vacancies will be filled in the department. Out of these, 280 vacancies are for the post of Electrical, 360 posts are for Mechanical, 164 vacancies are for Electronics/Instrumentation, 30 vacancies are for civil and 30 are for mining.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Only those candidates who have appeared and passed the GATE 2022 examination are eligible to apply for NTPC Recruitment.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for NTPC Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "apply" link.

Step 3: Candidates must then complete the application form and provide all required information.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the document for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

More Details

This recruitment process is being held to hire Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Mining Engineers. Those candidates who have a BTech degree with no less than 65% marks (55% for reserved category) in their respective degree programmes and qualified for GATE 2022 can apply for the above-mentioned posts.

