Advertisement

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released an official notification for the direct recruitment of non-teaching posts, including Junior Secretariat Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Electrician cum Plumber, Mess Helper, MTS, among others. The registration dates will be released soon. The notification is available on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. A total of 1377 vacancies are up for grabs through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised that they may be posted anywhere in India upon selection, and requests for a change of station/region will not be entertained under any circumstances.

How to check NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification 2024

To check the NVS Recruitment 2024 Notification, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in Navigate to the Notifications/Vacancies section on the homepage. Click on the link titled "Notification for Direct Recruitment Drive 2024 for various Non-Teaching posts of HQ/RO and JNV Cadre in NVS." Review the details provided in the PDF that opens on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for official notification.

Candidates should note that the selection process for these positions will involve a Competitive Exam, mandatory for all applicants, followed by an Interview/Skill Test, as applicable to the specific position. This recruitment opportunity is open to all candidates interested in NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024.