×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

NVS Recruitment Notification 2024 Out for 1377 Non-Teaching Posts, Registrations To Begin Soon

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released an official notification for the direct recruitment of non-teaching posts. Check details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs
Jobs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released an official notification for the direct recruitment of non-teaching posts, including Junior Secretariat Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Electrician cum Plumber, Mess Helper, MTS, among others. The registration dates will be released soon. The notification is available on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. A total of 1377 vacancies are up for grabs through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised that they may be posted anywhere in India upon selection, and requests for a change of station/region will not be entertained under any circumstances.

How to check NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification 2024

To check the NVS Recruitment 2024 Notification, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the Notifications/Vacancies section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link titled "Notification for Direct Recruitment Drive 2024 for various Non-Teaching posts of HQ/RO and JNV Cadre in NVS."
  4. Review the details provided in the PDF that opens on the screen.
  5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for official notification. 

Candidates should note that the selection process for these positions will involve a Competitive Exam, mandatory for all applicants, followed by an Interview/Skill Test, as applicable to the specific position. This recruitment opportunity is open to all candidates interested in NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a few seconds ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a minute ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

a minute ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

9 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

12 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

13 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

14 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

14 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

16 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

17 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

18 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

22 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

23 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

23 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

26 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo