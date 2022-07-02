NVS Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 1616 TGT, PGT Posts; Here's Direct Link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has activated the link for recruitment of eligible candidates for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it now. Through this recruitment drive, NVS aims to fill up 1616 posts in the organization. List of important dates, age limit, selection process, application fee and other details can be checked here. The steps to apply can also be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Check list of important dates here

The registration process has been started on July 2, 2022.

Deadline to apply will end on July 22, 2022.

Admit card and result release date has not been announced yet.

Application fee details here

For Principal posts, interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000.

For TGT and other category, Rs 1500 will be charged as application fee.

For PGT posts, a fee of Rs 1200 will be charged from interested candidates.

Selection process

Level 1: Online Written Exam

Level 2: Interview (except Librarian)

Level 3: Document Verification

Level 4: Medical Examination

NVS Teacher recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Trained Graduate Teacher Post - 683

PGT posts- 397

TGT (Third language)- 343

Art, PET, Librarian- 181

Principal post- 12

Here is how to apply for NVS recruitment 2022