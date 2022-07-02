NVS Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 1616 TGT, PGT Posts; Here's Direct Link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has activated the link for recruitment of eligible candidates for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it now. Through this recruitment drive, NVS aims to fill up 1616 posts in the organization. List of important dates, age limit, selection process, application fee and other details can be checked here. The steps to apply can also be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website navodaya.gov.in.
NVS TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Check list of important dates here
- The registration process has been started on July 2, 2022.
- Deadline to apply will end on July 22, 2022.
- Admit card and result release date has not been announced yet.
Application fee details here
- For Principal posts, interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000.
- For TGT and other category, Rs 1500 will be charged as application fee.
- For PGT posts, a fee of Rs 1200 will be charged from interested candidates.
Selection process
- Level 1: Online Written Exam
- Level 2: Interview (except Librarian)
- Level 3: Document Verification
- Level 4: Medical Examination
NVS Teacher recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- Trained Graduate Teacher Post - 683
- PGT posts- 397
- TGT (Third language)- 343
- Art, PET, Librarian- 181
- Principal post- 12
Here is how to apply for NVS recruitment 2022
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website navodaya.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for What’s New section, click on the apply link for teaching posts.
- Step 3: Register using personal details to create profile.
- Step 4: Select post, fill application form, upload documents.
- Step 5: Pay application fee and submit form.
- Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
- Here’s direct link to apply for NVS Teaching recruitment 2022.