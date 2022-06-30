NVS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1616 TGT, PGT Posts To Begin On July 2

JNV Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya will soon be releasing recruitment notification for various teacher posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. The recruitment note highlights that a total of 1616 vacancies shall be filled for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The application process will begin on July 2, 2022. NVS Teacher online application process will conclude on July 22, 2022. The candidates will have to go through Computer Based Test to clear the first level. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round. Check selection process for NVS Recruitment 2022 here.

NVS Teacher Posts: Check Selection Process Here

Online Written Exam Interview (except Librarian) Document Verification Medical Examination

NVS Teacher recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Trained Graduate Teacher Post - 683

PGT posts- 397

TGT (Third language)- 343

Art, PET, Librarian- 181

Principal post- 12

NVS Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

The recruitment under this vacancy will begin on July 2, 2022

The deadline to apply is July 22, 2022

NVS Teacher exam date has not been announced yet

Check application fee details here

For Principal posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000

For TGT and other category, Rs 1500 will be charged as application fee

For PGT posts, a fee of Rs 1200 will be charged

Step-by-step guide to apply for NVS recruitment 2022

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for What’s New section, click on the apply link for teaching posts

Step 3: Register using personal details to create profile

Step 4: Select post, fill application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit form

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for NVS Teaching recruitment 2022

About NVS

NVS aims to provide good quality modern education-including a strong component of culture, inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education- to the talented children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family's socio-economic conditions