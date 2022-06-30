NVS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1616 TGT, PGT Posts To Begin On July 2

JNV Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya will soon be releasing recruitment notification for various teacher posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and Principal. The recruitment note highlights that a total of 1616 vacancies shall be filled for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.
The application process will begin on July 2, 2022. NVS Teacher online application process will conclude on July 22, 2022. The candidates will have to go through Computer Based Test to clear the first level. Those who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round. Check selection process for NVS Recruitment 2022 here.
NVS Teacher Posts: Check Selection Process Here
- Online Written Exam
- Interview (except Librarian)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
NVS Teacher recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- Trained Graduate Teacher Post - 683
- PGT posts- 397
- TGT (Third language)- 343
- Art, PET, Librarian- 181
- Principal post- 12
NVS Recruitment 2022: List of important dates
- The recruitment under this vacancy will begin on July 2, 2022
- The deadline to apply is July 22, 2022
- NVS Teacher exam date has not been announced yet
Check application fee details here
- For Principal posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000
- For TGT and other category, Rs 1500 will be charged as application fee
- For PGT posts, a fee of Rs 1200 will be charged
Step-by-step guide to apply for NVS recruitment 2022
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website navodaya.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for What’s New section, click on the apply link for teaching posts
- Step 3: Register using personal details to create profile
- Step 4: Select post, fill application form, upload documents
- Step 5: Pay application fee and submit form
- Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to apply for NVS Teaching recruitment 2022
About NVS
NVS aims to provide good quality modern education-including a strong component of culture, inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education- to the talented children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family's socio-economic conditions