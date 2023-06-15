Last Updated:

NVS Results Declared For TGT Teachers Recruitment In NE States, Here's Direct Link

NVS TGT Result 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the various Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) posts on its official website.

NVS Result

NVS TGT Result 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the various Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have taken the exam for the subjects including TGT Hindi, TGT English, TGT Maths, TGT Science & TGT Social Studies) under Special Recruitment Drive can check their result online by visiting the official website of NVS- navodaya.gov.in.

NVS conducted a special recruitment for TGT for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas located in northeastern states. There are a total of 336 vacancies. The selection for these posts has been done on the basis of candidates' performance in a computer-based test and interview. A direct link to check NVS TGT results and steps to check have been given below. 

Direct link to check NVS TGT Results 

How to check NVS TGT Results 2023
 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NVS at navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link that reads 'Select List for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT Hindi, TGT English, TGT Maths, TGT Science & TGT Social Studies) under Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs located in the States of North Eastern Region' flashing on the home page. 
Step 3: A PDF file will open. 
Step 4: Check your name and roll number and download. 

