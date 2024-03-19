Advertisement

OAVS, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, has officially released the recruitment notification for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas across the state. The application process for these vacancies will commence on April 1 and will continue until April 30. Candidates interested in applying for these positions can do so through the official website at oav.edu.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1342 vacancies for the posts of Principals and Teachers in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. The age limit for candidates applying for the post of Principal is set between 32 and 50 years, while for all other posts, candidates should be between 21 and 38 years of age.

Advertisement

The selection process for OAVS Recruitment 2024 will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview, and Performance Test, as applicable and specified in the modalities.

Applicants belonging to the UR (Unreserved) and SEBC (Socially and Economically Backward Classes) categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹2000, while SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates need to pay ₹1250.

Advertisement

For teaching posts, the application fee is ₹1500 for UR and SEBC candidates, and ₹1000 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Here's how candidates can apply for OAVS Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at oav.edu.in Click on the apply link for "Detailed modalities for invitation of applications for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State of Odisha (Advt. No. 1/2024)" Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the application form with accurate details Upload all the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for official notification.

Advertisement