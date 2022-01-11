Odisha Govt Increases Upper Age Limit For OPSC State Civil Services Exam

OPSC Upper Age Limit Increased: In the wake of the prevailing COVID situation across the country and to offer more and more employment to the people of the state, the Odisha Cabinet has taken an important decision regarding the age limit of candidates who apply for state civil services.

The Odisha government has made an amendment to the State Civil Services Rules, 1989 Act, and has extended the upper limit for selection of candidates into the government and state civil services from 32 years to 38 years. Notably, the newly introduced rule is only applicable to advertisements made from 2021 to 2023.

Upper age limit for Odisha State Civil Services Exam increased by Odisha govt

The state government has increased the age limit for aspirants belonging to scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, socially and educationally backward classes, women, and persons with disabilities. Check the age relaxations given below.

Category OPSC Upper Age Limit (38 + Relaxation) SC/ST/SEBC 43 years (38 + 5) Women of all categories 43 years (38 + 5) General PwD category 48 (38+10) SC/ST/SEBC PwD categories (including women) 53 years (38+10+5)

It is significant to mention here that the provision has been introduced due to continuous delays in the recruitment process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a statement issued by the Odisha cabinet, "It has been brought to the notice of the government that the recruitment process has been delayed due to unavoidable reasons." As a result, the age of the candidates passes and they are unable to participate in the recruitment examinations".

The provision brought by the Odisha government will allow candidates to take part in the state civil services examinations until they reach 38 years of age. However, there has been no change to the existing educational eligibility that includes having a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised institute or university to be eligible for the exam.

(Image: Unsplash, Representative)