Odisha Police Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 4,790 Constables Post; Check Steps To Apply

The application process for the constable posts in the Home Department has been started by the State Selection Board (SSB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Odisha Police -- odishapolice.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,790 posts will be filled in the department.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4790 vacancies for constables (civil) in 35 districts and establishments under the Home Department will be filled.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 23 as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for these posts.

Educational qualification

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have passed the +2 Examination or an equivalent test offered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha or by any other recognised board or council.

Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the competitive written examination.

Qualified candidates can appear in the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts/establishments in Odisha.

Exam fee

It is to be noted that there is no examination fee for any candidate.

Schedule

Starting date of online application registration – 30 December 2022

Last date to submit an online application form – 21 January 2023

OMR-based written exam date – February 2023 (tentative)

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the Odisha Police Constable posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the apply link under Constables (Civil)-2022.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, select Post, and upload documents.

Step 5: Submit the application form and download a copy.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative