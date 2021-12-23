Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk In Interviews For 25 Posts To Begin On Dec 27

Oil India Jobs 2021: Oil India Limited has announced that it will be holding interviews to recruit nurses, pharmacists, paramedical laboratory technicians, paramedical hospital technicians and paramedical sanitary inspectors on contract basis. The interviews for a total of 25 posts are scheduled to be conducted between December 27 and January 6, 2022. As per the recruitment notification, the interviews will be conducted at OIL Hospital, Duliajan from 7 am to 11 am.

The official notice reads, “Oil India Limited intends to engage personnel (domicile of Assam and its production & exploration areas of Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The contractual engagement requirement mentioned hereunder may entail working in shifts in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas and also on ‘On-Call’ duty basis.”

Notification further reads, "The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. Final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walkin-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment."