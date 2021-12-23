Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk In Interviews For 25 Posts To Begin On Dec 27

Oil India Jobs 2021: Oil India Limited has announced that it will be holding interviews to recruit nurses, pharmacists, paramedical laboratory technicians, paramedical hospital technicians and paramedical sanitary inspectors on contract basis. The interviews for a total of 25 posts are scheduled to be conducted between December 27 and January 6, 2022. As per the recruitment notification, the interviews will be conducted at OIL Hospital, Duliajan from 7 am to 11 am.
The official notice reads, “Oil India Limited intends to engage personnel (domicile of Assam and its production & exploration areas of Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The contractual engagement requirement mentioned hereunder may entail working in shifts in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas and also on ‘On-Call’ duty basis.”
Notification further reads, "The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. Final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walkin-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment."
Oil India Limited recruitment: Check details here
- Contractual Nurse: 9 posts
- Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician: 9 posts
- Contractual Pharmacist: 4 posts
- Contractual Paramedical Sanitary Inspector: 2 posts
- Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician: 1 post
For Contractual Nurse Post
- Age Limit: Minimum required age is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. However, certain relaxations will be applicable in few cases.
- Salary: Selected candidates will be getting fixed emolument of Rs 19,500. Variable emolument of Rs. 750 per day for each working day
Qualification
- Passed 10+2 in any stream from a Government Recognised Board/ University
- Passed 04 (four) years B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India
- Must have registered with the State Nursing Council
- Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Nurse in a Government Hospital or well equipped private hospital of repute.
For Contractual Pharmacist- 4 posts
- Age Limit: Minimum required age is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. However, certain relaxations will be applicable in few cases.
- Salary: Selected candidates will be getting fixed emolument of Rs 19,500. Variable emolument of Rs. 750 per day for each working day
For Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician- 1 post
- Age Limit: Minimum required age is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. However, certain relaxations will be applicable in few cases.
- Salary- Selected candidates will be getting fixed emolument of Rs 16,640. Variable emolument of Rs.640 per day for each working day
Education qualification required
- Passed 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University
- Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/Medical College.
- Must have minimum 2 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience
For Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician and Paramedical Sanitary Inspector posts
- Age Limit: Minimum required age is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. However, certain relaxations will be applicable in few cases
- Salary: Selected candidates will be getting fixed emolument of Rs 16,640. Variable emolument of Rs.640 per day for each working day
Qualification Required
- Passed 10+2 in science stream
- Passed Diploma in Sanitary Inspector Course from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College
- Should have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant work experience