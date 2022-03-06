Last Updated:

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 55 Posts; See How To Apply

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) is recruiting candidates to fill 55 Grade C and Grade B vacancies. Check official notice and how to apply.

Oil India recruitment 2022

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) is recruiting candidates to fill 55 Grade C and Grade B vacancies. The application has started and will end on March 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Oil Inda at oil-india.com. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC (NCL) category need to pay Rs 500, while SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacancies will be filled in the organization, out of which 50 vacancies are for the Grade B post and 5 vacancies are for the Grade C posts. Candidates who are eligible and shortlisted will be required to appear for a Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD) or Group Task (GT), and a Personal Interview. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of IOL India for fresh updates regarding recruitment.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details

  • Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post
  • Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post
  • Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post
  • Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Security Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts
  • Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts
  • Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Check official Notice

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for Oil India Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of OIL at oil-india.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Careers tab.
  • Step 3: Click on the apply online link given against the advertisement.
  • Step 4: Now, complete the registration form.
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form.
  • Step 6: Then, upload your photograph and signature.
  • Step 7: Pay the application fee.
  • Step 8: Take a printout of the application form.

