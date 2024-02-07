Advertisement

Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced the recruitment of various positions, including Superintending Medical Officer, Senior Officer, and others. The online application window for these positions will close today, January 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies, including one vacancy for the post of Superintending Medical Officer. The recruitment process is being conducted to meet the manpower requirements of the organization. The positions are located at various locations across the country. Candidates who are interested in applying for these positions must visit the official website at www.oil-india.com and apply online.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria for these positions are mentioned in the official notification available on the website. The Superintending Medical Officer post requires a candidate to have a degree in MBBS from a recognized university and a minimum of 10 years of experience in the field of medicine. The Senior Officer post requires a candidate to have a degree in the relevant field and a minimum of 5 years of experience in the field.

The application fee for General/OBC (NCL) candidates is Rs. 500, while SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The selection process will be based on a written examination and an interview.

OIL is an integrated oil and gas company that operates in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in India and abroad. The company is committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for its employees and ensuring the highest standards of environmental protection.

Candidates who are interested in applying for these positions are advised to visit the official website and go through the detailed notification carefully before applying. The last date to apply for these positions is January 29, 2024.

How to apply for OIL Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website at oil-india.com Click on the Career tab on the homepage Locate and click on the apply link for "Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B & C in Executive cadre in OIL." A new page will be displayed on the screen Fill out the application form as per the provided instructions.

