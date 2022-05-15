ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Deadline Extended Till May 22; See How To Apply

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the application deadline for 3614 apprentice positions. According to the latest notice issued by the ONGC, the last date to apply for the apprentice posts is May 22 and afterwards, no application will be accepted. Aspiring and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - ongcindia.com.

ONGC apprentice recruitment vacancy details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3614 posts will be filled in the organization, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

ONGC apprentice recruitment | Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 28 years are eligible to apply. As per the notice, the candidate's or applicant's date of birth must be between 22.05.1992 and 22.05.2004.

ONGC apprentice recruitment | Selection process

The selection of candidates for the Apprentices would be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and the Merit drawn.

In the case of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be considered.

No canvassing or influencing is permitted at any time and may result in non-consideration.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

To apply candidates need to visit the official website of ONGC - www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in .

. then, on the homepage candidates need to complete the registration process that includes two parts - Parts I and II.

In part 1 of the registration process, candidates need to enter details like their basic information such as name, category, and password.

In the Part-II registration process, candidates need to upload a scanned photograph, provide educational qualifications, and experience credentials, and then complete the form.

Submit and proceed.

Take a printout of the document for future use.

