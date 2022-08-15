ONGC Recruitment 2022: Admit Card For Non-executive Posts Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

ONGC Admit Card 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has released the hall tickets for Non-Executive Posts. The recruitment is against advertisement number 02/2022(R&P). The hall tickets which have been released are for the ONGC Non-Executive Exam. The exam will be conducted on August 20, 21, and August 27, 2022. All those candidates who will be taking the exam can download ONGC Non-Executive admit card now. The hall tickets have been released on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to download admit cards, students should be ready with their registration number and password or date of birth. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ongcindia.com.

Follow these steps to download ONGC hall ticket 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of ONGC

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Career’ Section

Step 3: Then click on ‘Recruitment Notice-2022’

Step 4: Then click on link that reads, "Admit Card for Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on 20th, 21st & 27th August 2022 against Advertisement No. 2/2022 (R&P)"

Step 5: In the next step, candidates will have to provide details such as ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 6: Post submitting the details, the call letter will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on it and download ONGC Call Letter

Step 8: Candidates should take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download ONGC recruitment call letters (Click here)

ONGC will be conducting the exam via online mode. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Fire Supervisor, Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Dealing Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations), Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment) and Junior Slinger cum Rigger. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.