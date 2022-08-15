ONGC Recruitment 2022: Admit Card For Non-executive Posts Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ONGC Admit Card 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has released the hall tickets for Non-Executive Posts. The recruitment is against advertisement number 02/2022(R&P). The hall tickets which have been released are for the ONGC Non-Executive Exam. The exam will be conducted on August 20, 21, and August 27, 2022. All those candidates who will be taking the exam can download ONGC Non-Executive admit card now. The hall tickets have been released on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
In order to download admit cards, students should be ready with their registration number and password or date of birth. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ongcindia.com.
ONGC will be conducting the exam via online mode. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Fire Supervisor, Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Dealing Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations), Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment) and Junior Slinger cum Rigger. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.