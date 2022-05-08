ONGC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 922 Non-executive Posts; Check Details

ONGC Non-executive posts recruitment: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for Non-Executive vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 922 posts will be filled. The application link has been activated on May 7 and the deadline to apply ends on May 28, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com by following the steps mentioned below. Application fee, selection process and vacancy details can be checked here.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Application fee: General/OBC/ EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300. SC/ST/PWBD/ Ex-serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected through the Computer-based test (CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the career tab and then click on the link.

Step 3: In the next step, fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Attach the required documents and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The selection of the candidates shall be done through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by PST/PET/Skill Test/Typing tests (wherever applicable). The candidates have to qualify at each stage separately. The test center for CBT will be within the state of the respective work-centre/sector. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

