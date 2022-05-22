ONGC Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 3,614 Apprentice Posts Ends Today

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited will be closing the application window for 3,614 apprentice positions on May 22, 2022. ONGC through a notification announced that the last date to apply for the apprentice posts is May 22 and afterwards, no application will be accepted. Aspiring and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it before the deadline. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ongcindia.com by following the steps mentioned below. Recruitment details can also be checked here.

Through this ONGC apprentice recruitment drive, a total of 3,614 posts will be filled in the organisation. Out of these posts, 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector. Check age limit, selection process and other details here. For more details, candidates can click on this link.

ONGC apprentice recruitment: Here's all you need to know

In order to apply the minimum age required is 18 years and the upper age limit is 28 years. As per the notice, the candidate's or applicant's date of birth must be between 22.05.1992 and 22.05.2004. Selection process: The selection of candidates for the Apprentices would be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and the Merit drawn. In the case of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be considered.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of ONGC - www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to complete the registration process that includes two parts - Parts I and II

Step 3: In part 1 of the registration process, candidates need to enter details like their basic information such as name, category, and password

Step 4: In the Part-II registration process, candidates need to upload a scanned photograph, provide educational qualifications, and experience credentials, and then complete the form

Step 5: Submit and proceed and take its printout for future use

Applications Invited For 922 Non-executive Posts

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for Non-Executive vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 922 posts of JEA, Fireman, JTA will be filled. The application link has been activated on May 7 and the deadline to apply ends on May 28, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com by following the steps mentioned here.