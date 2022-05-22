ONGC Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 3,614 Apprentice Posts Ends Today

Quick links:
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited will be closing the application window for 3,614 apprentice positions on May 22, 2022. ONGC through a notification announced that the last date to apply for the apprentice posts is May 22 and afterwards, no application will be accepted. Aspiring and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it before the deadline. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ongcindia.com by following the steps mentioned below. Recruitment details can also be checked here.
Through this ONGC apprentice recruitment drive, a total of 3,614 posts will be filled in the organisation. Out of these posts, 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector. Check age limit, selection process and other details here. For more details, candidates can click on this link.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for Non-Executive vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 922 posts of JEA, Fireman, JTA will be filled. The application link has been activated on May 7 and the deadline to apply ends on May 28, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com by following the steps mentioned here.