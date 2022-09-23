ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 871 Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, or ONGC, is recruiting candidates to fill up vacancies through GATE 2022. The application process is underway, and the last date to apply for the vacancies is October 12. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the eligibility criteria and the step-by-step processes to apply for ONGC Recruitment.

ONGC recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive a total of 871 vacancies for Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at the E1 level.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE Score, Qualification,s and their performance in the interview round.

ONGC recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee is 300 for the General/EWS/OBC category. ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee.

Age Limit

General Category - 30 years

OBC - 33 years

SC/ST - 35 years

PWD - 40 years

Salary

E1 Level with a basic pay scale of 60,000 - 1,80,000

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the ONGC recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at ongcindia.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, "Career".

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the link that reads, "Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience and Engineering Disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022" on September 22, 2022.

Step 4: Complete the registration and fill out the application.

Step 5: Then, pay the application fee.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

