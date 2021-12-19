ONGC To Recruit Through UGC NET 2020 Score; Here's Direct Link To Apply

ONGC Recruitment: Oil and Natural Gas Company Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from applicants to fill various posts, including HR executive and PR officers through UGC NET 2020 score. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by filling out the application forms that are available on the official website of the ONGC. Candidates should note that January 4 is the last date to apply.

Candidates with an MBA with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks OR Post Graduate degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks OR a Minimum of 2 years of full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks OR a PGDM from IIM with a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to apply for HR executive post, according to the official notification issued by ONG.

As per the ONGC recruitment notification, candidates with a postgraduate degree or a minimum of a two-year diploma in public relations, journalism, or mass communication and a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to apply for the position of public relations officer.

Eligible and interested candidates need to visit ongcindia.com to register their applications.

to register their applications. The registration site will remain open from December 15, 2021, to January 4, 2022.

Candidates must note that No/another mode, a repeat of mode, of application shall be accepted.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBS, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 300, while SC/ST candidates are exempted from the application fees.

