OPSC AAO Admit Card Out; Here's The Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). According to the schedule, the written examination for the post of AAO will be held on December 18. Those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to use their PPSAN number and date of birth. Also, candidates can check the schedule for the written examination by visiting the official website.

"Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on December 18, 2022, for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23," reads the official website.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be Held on December 18, 2022 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23)."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Next, enter your login information.

Step 5: Automatically, the admission card for the post of AAO will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

