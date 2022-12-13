OPSC AAO Admit Card Out; Here's The Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
OPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). According to the schedule, the written examination for the post of AAO will be held on December 18. Those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to use their PPSAN number and date of birth. Also, candidates can check the schedule for the written examination by visiting the official website.
"Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on December 18, 2022, for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23," reads the official website.