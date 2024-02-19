OPSC AEE recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 928 vacancies for engineer posts

Advertisement

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will commence the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts today, February 19, 2024. Interested candidates can access the direct link for applications on the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. Read on for full details about the OPSC AEE recruitment 2024.

Key Points:

Application Period: The registration process will be open from February 19 to February 26, 2024.

The registration process will be open from February 19 to February 26, 2024. Additional Posts: An extra 348 positions in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) have been added to the existing 580 posts, bringing the total to 928 vacancies.

An extra 348 positions in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) have been added to the existing 580 posts, bringing the total to 928 vacancies. Category-wise Breakup: UR: 486 posts SEBC: 116 posts SC: 190 posts ST: 136 posts



How to Apply for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024

Visit the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. Click on the OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024 link on the home page. Provide registration details and submit. Log in to the account, fill out the application form. Complete the application fee payment. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and retain a hard copy.

Note:

Candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

For additional details, refer to the official OPSC notice here.



