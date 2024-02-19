Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

OPSC AEE recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 928 vacancies for engineer posts

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will commence the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts today, February 19, 2024.

Nandini Verma
OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024 begins today
OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024 begins today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will commence the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts today, February 19, 2024. Interested candidates can access the direct link for applications on the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. Read on for full details about the OPSC AEE recruitment 2024. 

Key Points:

  • Application Period: The registration process will be open from February 19 to February 26, 2024.
  • Additional Posts: An extra 348 positions in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) have been added to the existing 580 posts, bringing the total to 928 vacancies.
  • Category-wise Breakup:
    • UR: 486 posts
    • SEBC: 116 posts
    • SC: 190 posts
    • ST: 136 posts

How to Apply for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024

  1. Visit the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024 link on the home page.
  3. Provide registration details and submit.
  4. Log in to the account, fill out the application form.
  5. Complete the application fee payment.
  6. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and retain a hard copy.

Note:

  • Candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.
  • For additional details, refer to the official OPSC notice here.


 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

