Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2024: Application for 928 asst executive engineer vacancies begins on Feb 19

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to commence the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts on February 19, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to commence the registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts on February 19, 2024. Interested candidates can access the direct registration link on the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is February 26, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 928 positions, including an additional 348 posts for Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) against Advt. No. 19 of 2023-24. The category-wise breakdown of vacancies is as follows:

  • UR: 486 posts
  • SEBC: 116 posts
  • SC: 190 posts
  • ST: 136 posts

How to Apply for OPSC AEE Recruitment 

  1. Visit the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter registration details and submit.
  4. Log in to the account, complete the application form.
  5. Process the application fee payment.
  6. Submit the form, download, and keep a hard copy for reference.

Candidates are exempt from paying the application fee. For additional details, refer to the official OPSC website.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

