OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 80 Asst. Director Posts Ends Today

Image: Shutterstock
OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission will be closing the registration process for Group B posts on December 24, 2021. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can check the eligibility and other recruitment details here. Eligible should make sure to apply for Assistant Director (Law) posts on the official website of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 candidates will be selected by Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department.
The minimum education qualification required is that the candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University. Candidates should also have knowledge of Computer Applications. The minimum age required to be eligible to apply is 23 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. Selected candidates will be getting a monthly salary of Rs. 44,900
Candidates will have to appear for a written examination which will be conducted for 360 marks. Candidates will then have to appear for a skill test in a computer application. After qualifying in these rounds, candidates will have to take the viva test which will be of 50 marks. In order to apply, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC., ST categories and also PwD candidates be exempted from paying the application fee.