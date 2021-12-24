OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 80 Asst. Director Posts Ends Today

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission will be closing the registration process for Group B posts on December 24, 2021. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can check the eligibility and other recruitment details here. Eligible should make sure to apply for Assistant Director (Law) posts on the official website of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 candidates will be selected by Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department.

OPSC Group B Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

Admission notification has been released on December 18, 2021

The registration portal was opened on November 26, 2021

The deadline to apply is December 24, 2021

The last date to submit the registered online application is December 31, 2021

Eligibility, age limit, and salary

The minimum education qualification required is that the candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University. Candidates should also have knowledge of Computer Applications. The minimum age required to be eligible to apply is 23 years and the upper age limit is 35 years. Selected candidates will be getting a monthly salary of Rs. 44,900

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Here is how to register

To apply for 80 vacancies, candidates will have to visit the official website of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'apply online link'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the name of the post that will appear along with the registration link

Candidates will have to fill in the details and upload the necessary documents

Candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on submit

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Method of selection

Candidates will have to appear for a written examination which will be conducted for 360 marks. Candidates will then have to appear for a skill test in a computer application. After qualifying in these rounds, candidates will have to take the viva test which will be of 50 marks. In order to apply, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC., ST categories and also PwD candidates be exempted from paying the application fee.

