OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment: Application For 3,481 MO Posts Begins Today; See Details

The application process for Medical Officer (Group A, Junior Branch) posts conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started today, December 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts until January 27. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the OPSC MO Recruitment.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment: Vacancy details

As per the official information, of the total 3,481 vacancies, 1,000 posts are for the unreserved category, 224 posts are for the SEBC category, 852 for the Scheduled Caste category, and 1,404 posts are there for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category.

Age Limit

The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years, and the upper age limit is 38 years, as of January 1.

Educational Qualification

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India are eligible to apply.

Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test first.

The written test comprises 200 marks and will have 200 questions.

Candidates will be getting three hours to complete the test.

OPSC MO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the OPSC Medical Officer posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply Online" tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process and then proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 6: Candidates are then required to take a printout of the document for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)