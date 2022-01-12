OPSC: Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Admit Card Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

Odisha civil services exam: Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission. The hall tickets which have been released is for the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2022. All the candidates who are eligible to appear in the exam can download the admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of OPSC at opsconline.gov.in.

To be noted that earlier, Odisha OPSC mains examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 30, 2022. However, the dates were postponed due to some reasons. Candidates will be taking exam for subjects – Agricultural Engineering Paper I, Civil Engineering Paper I, Electrical Engineering Paper I, Mechanical Engineering Paper I and History Paper II, Psychology Paper II. The steps to download admit card and the direct link to check the same have been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the Commission.

Odisha Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2020: Here is how to download

Candidates should go to the official website of OPSC on opsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads ‘Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020’

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details and click on view admit card

The hall tickets will be displayed on screen. Candidates should check the details and download the same.

Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

To be noted that it is compulsory to take printout of admit card. The Commission will not issue physical copy of hall tickets. In case any candidate fails to carry it, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, they should also carry a valid ID proof with them. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss updates.