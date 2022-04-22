OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022 Announced; Find Steps To Check, Download Result Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
OPSC OJS Prelims Result: The result of the Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 has been declared today, April 22, by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result by visiting the official website, opsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on March 27.
As many as 864 applicants have qualified to appear for the main exam that will be held in the 2nd week of June. The final dates will be released sometime soon. Through this recruitment process, a total of 53 posts for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam will be filled. Out of the total, 17 posts are reserved for women.
OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to the cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam, and Interview/personality test.