OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022 Announced; Find Steps To Check, Download Result Here

OPSC OJS Prelims Result: The result of the Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 has been declared today, April 22, by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result by visiting the official website, opsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on March 27.

As many as 864 applicants have qualified to appear for the main exam that will be held in the 2nd week of June. The final dates will be released sometime soon. Through this recruitment process, a total of 53 posts for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam will be filled. Out of the total, 17 posts are reserved for women.

OPSC OJS Prelims Result: Steps to download the result

Step 1: To download the result of the Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021, candidates need to visit the official website opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on "List of Candidates Provisionally Admitted to the OJS Main Written Examination" on the homepage.

Step 3: The outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Review and download the outcome.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future purposes.

OPSC OJS Prelims Result | Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to the cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam, and Interview/personality test.

Exam Pattern

Paper-1 and Paper-2 of the Compulsory paper are conducted for 150 marks each.

The duration of each exam is 2 hours 30 minutes.

Optional Paper

In the optional paper, each subject carries 150 marks and must be attempted within a duration of 3 hours.

The candidates having 45% aggregate marks and a minimum of 33% marks in each paper will be qualified for the next round, i.e. interview.

