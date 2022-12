OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for medical officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the registration process will commence on December 27, 2022, and end on January 27, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, here's the step-by-step process to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3481 posts will be filled in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notice, candidates must have an M.B.B.S. degree or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institution recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for the posts.

He or she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1984, and not later than January 1, 2001.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test.

The written exam shall consist of one paper carrying 200 marks.

There shall be 200 questions carrying 1 mark each on multiple choice question pattern.

The exam will last for three hours.

Examination Fees

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been waived. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative