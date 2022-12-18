OPSC Recruitment: Application For Statistical Officers Posts To Begin On Dec 30

OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an important notification informing the candidates that the application process for Statistical Officers in Group B of the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economic Service will start on December 30, 2022, and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 33 vacancies for statistical officers will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details

UR - 19 (06-w)

SEBC - 02 (02-w)

SC - 05 (01-w)

ST - 07 (02-w)

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination and viva-voce test.

About Examination

The written examination will comprise two papers: Paper I and Paper II.

The duration of Paper I is two hours, and the duration of Paper II is three hours.

There will be a negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.50 (25% to marks allotted to each question) will be deducted from the marks awarded for correct answers.

Pay Scale

According to the official notification, the Scale of Pay of is Rs 44,900/- in Level 10.

Check OPSC Recruitment Official Notification here

OPSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Pay the examination fees (if asked) and take a printout of the application form for your records.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative