OPSC Recruitment: Applications Invited For 177 Vacancies, Check Details Here

OPSC Recruitment: Odisha Public Service Commission on its official website has announced that it will be filling the vacancies of Assistant Fisheries Officer. The application process has not been started yet and is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 4, 2022. Interested students can apply once the application filling ink is activated on the official website. The deadline to raise objections will end on May 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. Vacancy details, important dates, and steps to apply can be checked here.

Official notification reads, "Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Fisheries Officer post will get the scale of pay of Rs 44,900/-in Level-10 of ORSP rules-2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may by sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time."

OPSC Recruitment: Check important dates here

The application window will be opened on April 4, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 5, 2022

OPSC Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

OPSC AFO total number of posts: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 177 vacancies will be filled. Out of those, 85 vacancies are for unreserved candidates, 3 vacancies are for SEBS, 26 vacancies for SC candidates, and 63 vacancies for ST candidates.

OPSC AFO recruitment: Follow these steps to apply