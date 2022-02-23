OSSC FSO Mains 2020 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

OSSC FSO Mains admit card: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for Food Safety Officer 2020 Mains Examination. Registered candidates will be able to download hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their login ID and password.

The written examination of Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC) FSO examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will begin at 10:30 AM and will continue till 11:30 AM. Second shift will begin at 2:30 PM and will continue till 3:30 PM. Both the papers will be held for 100 marks each and there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. The steps to download hall tickets as well as the direct link is mentioned below.

Only those candiadtes who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to take the Mains exam. It is the second round of recruitment. It will then be followed by interview or final round.

“Covid -19 protocol like use of Sanitizer, Social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhere during examination’’ reads the official notice.

OSSC FSO Mains exam: Here is how to download the admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Download Admission letter of Main written examination for the Post of Food safety officer-2020”

Step 3: Candidates will then have to key in their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check and the admit card

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download OSSC FSO main admit card