OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 2168 Group B, C Posts; Apply From Nov 11

OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for multiple group B and C vacancies for "combined technical services" and "combined graduate level" services in the state. According to the official notice, the application process will begin on November 11 at ossc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments will be filled.
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Combined graduate-level exam for groups B and C posts
- Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts
- Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts
- Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts
- Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts
- Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts
- Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts
- Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts
- Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts
- Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts
- Junior Assistant in various offices and directorates: 193 posts
- Junior Clerk: 51 posts.
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Combined Technical Services Exam for Group B Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts
- Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts
Age Limit
- Candidates aged between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to apply with relaxation for reserved categories.
Eligibility
- Candidates applying should be citizens of India. The candidate must have passed the middle school examination with Odia as a language subject or the HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in the non-language subject
- He or she should must have passed Odia as a language subject in the final examination of Class VII and above or passed a test in Odia in the middle school examination
- The educational requirements differ for different posts. The age limit is 21–38 years
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
- After the document verification round is over, authorities would send a list of selected candidates
- The list will be prepared on the basis of sum total of marks secured in the main written examination
- Candidates who will be shortlisted for the main examination may or may not be asked to take a mathematics test or a computer skills test based on their chosen preference