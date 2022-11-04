OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 2168 Group B, C Posts; Apply From Nov 11

OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for multiple group B and C vacancies for "combined technical services" and "combined graduate level" services in the state. According to the official notice, the application process will begin on November 11 at ossc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments will be filled.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Combined graduate-level exam for groups B and C posts

Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts

Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts

Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts

Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts

Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts

Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts

Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts

Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts

Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts

Junior Assistant in various offices and directorates: 193 posts

Junior Clerk: 51 posts.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Combined Technical Services Exam for Group B Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts

Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to apply with relaxation for reserved categories.

Eligibility

Candidates applying should be citizens of India. The candidate must have passed the middle school examination with Odia as a language subject or the HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in the non-language subject

He or she should must have passed Odia as a language subject in the final examination of Class VII and above or passed a test in Odia in the middle school examination

The educational requirements differ for different posts. The age limit is 21–38 years

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure