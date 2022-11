OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is recruiting candidates for the 2168 Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting www.ossc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application process will commence today, November 11, and the last date for the candidates to submit the application form is December 10.

OSSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2168 posts will be filled in the department, of which 699 are Group B posts and 244 are Group C posts in State Cadre posts.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Combined technical services exam for group B posts

For the combined Technical Services exam for group B posts, there are 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 are for junior engineers and 217 are for assistant training officers.

OSSC recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years, whereas the candidates applying for ATO (ITI) posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

OSSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the OSSC recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "apply online" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Then, upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative