TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

OSSSC CRE Recruitment: Apply for 2895 vacancies for various posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for 2895 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
OSSSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has unveiled a recruitment notification for 2895 vacancies, including Revenue Inspector, Amin, and various other posts. The application process commenced on December 30, 2023, through the official website osssc.gov.in, and the deadline for online submissions is January 25, 2024.

Key Details of OSSSC Revenue Inspector, Amin, and Other Recruitment 2024:

- Total Vacancies: 2895

- Mode of Application: Online

- Vacancy Announcement Date: December 29, 2023

- Application Start Date: December 30, 2023

- Application End Date: January 25, 2024

OSSSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

- Revenue Inspector: 559

- Supervisor: 498

- Assistant Revenue Inspector: 827

- Amin: 686

- Statistical Field Supervisor: 325

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit:

- Eligibility and age limit details are provided in the official notification, and candidates are advised to refer to it for accurate information.

Application Procedure:

1. Visit the official website - osssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the "Recruitment" button.

3. Choose the "Apply" tab for OSSSC Combined Recruitment.

4. Read instructions and fill in the application form, generating a unique number upon submission.

5. Download and print the application for future reference.

Application Fee:

- No application fees are applicable for these posts.

Selection Process:

- Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written examination, comprising Prelims and Mains.

Pay Scale:

- The selected candidates will receive pay according to the post's pay scale and pay matrix level.

For more detailed information, candidates can download the official PDF notification through the [provided link](#).

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website and carefully read the instructions before applying. The recruitment process aims to fill these diverse positions, offering candidates an opportunity to contribute to the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

