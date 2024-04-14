Advertisement

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the release of the OSSSC Admit Card 2024 for the recruitment of Live Stock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard positions. Aspiring candidates who have applied for these roles can now access their admit cards via the official website, osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2024 is set to commence with the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRT) from April 24 to May 07, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2712 vacancies for Forest Guard, Forester, and Live Stock Inspector posts.

Advertisement

How to download OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024

To download the OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024, candidates need to follow a simple procedure:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) at osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the login tab on the homepage and enter your credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Once you've entered the required details, submit them to proceed.

Step 4: Your OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify all the details mentioned in the hall ticket, including your personal information and examination details.

Step 6: Download the admit card and make sure to take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download OSSSC forest guard admit card 2024.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the information provided in the OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 and ensure its accuracy. Any discrepancies should be brought to the attention of the authorities immediately for resolution.