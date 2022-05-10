OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 4,070 Nursing Officer Posts; Check Details Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Selection Commission (OSSSC) is recruiting eligible candidates for nursing officer posts. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of OSSSC: www.osssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,070 posts will be filled in the state under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. As per the official information, the recruitment is being done on the basis of the Odisha Nursing Service Rules and the Odisha Group-C and Group-D posts. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will start on May 14 and will end on June 7, 2022.

Official Notice:

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer: 4070 posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility criteria

To apply, a candidate should have passed +2 in the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a Diploma in GNM/BSc Nursing from any medical college or hospital in the state or any other institution duly recognised and approved by the Indian Nursing Council.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 years are eligible to apply.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022 | Exam Pattern

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written examination.

The examination will contain a total of 100 questions.

The total marks for the examination will be 100.

The time duration of the exam is 2 hours.

OSSSC Nursing Officer | Expected Salary

As per reports, selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for OSSSC Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the OSSSC job vacancy, candidates need to visit the official website of OSSSC

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Fill up the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative