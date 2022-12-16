OSSSC Recruitment: Application Date For 7540 Teachers Posts Deferred; Check Details Here

The online application dates for recruitment to 7,540 regular teacher posts for government secondary schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, have been deferred again by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). According to the schedule, candidates can now apply for the posts from December 17 through January 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at www.ossc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7,540 vacancies for regular teachers in government secondary schools under the S&ME Department in Odisha will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) recruitment.

"Applications for Teachers in Government Secondary Schools have been postponed by one day. The online application will open on December 17, 2022, and will close on January 16, 2023," according to the official website.

Vacancy details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

Check OSSSC Recruitment Notification

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 38 as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for the posts.

OSSSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidates should have passed the HSC examination conducted by the Board of Education in Odisha or any other equivalent examination with Odia as a first, second, or third language.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the application form.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the application form for future details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)