OSSSC Recruitment: Application Date For 7540 Teachers Posts Deferred; Check Details Here

The online application dates for recruitment to 7,540 regular teacher posts for government secondary schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, have been deferred again by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). According to the schedule, candidates can now apply for the posts from December 17 through January 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at www.ossc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7,540 vacancies for regular teachers in government secondary schools under the S&ME Department in Odisha will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) recruitment.
"Applications for Teachers in Government Secondary Schools have been postponed by one day. The online application will open on December 17, 2022, and will close on January 16, 2023," according to the official website.