Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

OSSSC TGT Recruitment Notification 2024 Out for 2629 vacancies for teachers

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 2629 teachers in government schools.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
School Teachers
School Teacher | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of teachers in government schools catering to ST and SC development. According to the official announcement, the application window for OSSSC teachers recruitment 2024 is set to commence on April 1. Interested candidates seeking teaching positions in Odisha can apply for the recruitment drive through the official website, osssc.gov.in. The deadline to submit the OSSSC teachers recruitment application form is April 30, 2024.

OSSSC Recruitment 2024: Teachers Vacancy Details

The OSSSC aims to fill a total of 2,629 teaching positions in various categories, including TGT (Arts), TGT (Science-PCM), TGT (Science-CBZ), Sanskrit teacher, Hindi teacher, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Tribal language teacher, and Sevak/Sevika in government schools.

Detailed information regarding the scale of pay, age criteria, eligibility requirements, and other parameters will be provided in the comprehensive notification, which will be available on the commission's official portal. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination, followed by a document verification round.

Click here for short notification 

The dates for the OSSSC teachers recruitment written test and document verification process will be announced by the commission in due course.

Candidates applying for these positions must be at least 21 years old and not exceed 38 years of age as of April 1, 2024. However, applicants belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories will receive relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

The official notification for Odisha Teacher recruitment will provide detailed insights into eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection processes, application fees, district-wise vacancies, and other essential information. The OSSC teachers recruitment detailed notification is expected to be released before the commencement of the registration process. Applicants are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Advertisement
