Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out For Prelims Exam; Here's Direct Link

Patna High Court Assistant Hall Ticket has been released at patnahighcourt.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the PHC assistant recruitment 2023 can download their hall ticket online. The preliminary exam will be held on April 30.

The exam will be held in a single shift beginning at 12 noon and end at 2 pm. Candidates must report at their exam centres before 11 am. The exams will be held at various examination centres situated at Begusarai, Bhojpur at Ara, Gaya, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali at Hajipur.

Direct link to download Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card

How to Download Patna High Court Assistant Exam Admit Card

Visit the official website of Patna High Court- patnahighcourt.gov.in

Scroll down to the recruitment section

Click on the link that reads 'Click here to Download the Admit Card for Assistant Recruitment Examination 2023'

A login page will open

Key in your User ID(Unique Registration No.) and password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Affix your passport-size photo in the given space on the hall ticket.

"The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. They are also directed to paste their passport-size photograph at the space provided in the admit card and fill up the Self Declaration (Undertaking) proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in their own handwriting (except the candidate’s signature which is to be done in presence of the Invigilator). The same is to be submitted along with Admit Card before the Invigilator at the time of examination. Candidates are also required to bring their valid identity proof in original with its photocopy at the examination centre," the official notice reads.