Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Library Assistant Post Ends Today

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court had earlier released a notification announcing recruitment of 20 Library Assistant Posts. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply today. The deadline to apply is scheduled to end on July 24 and any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Therefore, candidates after checking the eligibility should apply immediately. Candidates having Intermediate in any discipline from a recognised Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science can apply for these posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 posts will be filled. List of important dates and recruitment details can be checked here.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

Last date for submitting the application is July 24, 2022

Last date for making online fee payment is July 26, 2022

Exam is expected to be conducted on August 16, 2022

Patna High Court Recruitment: Age limit and application fee details

Age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 18 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidate must not be born later than January 1, 2004.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for SC/ST/OH candidates and Rs. 1000 for Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS candidates.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply