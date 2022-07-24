Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Library Assistant Post Ends Today

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court had earlier released a notification announcing recruitment of 20 Library Assistant Posts. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply today. The deadline to apply is scheduled to end on July 24 and any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.
Therefore, candidates after checking the eligibility should apply immediately. Candidates having Intermediate in any discipline from a recognised Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science can apply for these posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 posts will be filled. List of important dates and recruitment details can be checked here.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: List of important dates
- Last date for submitting the application is July 24, 2022
- Last date for making online fee payment is July 26, 2022
- Exam is expected to be conducted on August 16, 2022
Patna High Court Recruitment: Age limit and application fee details
- Age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 18 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidate must not be born later than January 1, 2004.
- The application fee is Rs. 500 for SC/ST/OH candidates and Rs. 1000 for Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS candidates.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab
- Step 3: In the next step, click on the link that reads, “Online application for appointment to the post of Library Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2022 New”
- Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the application fee
- Step 5: Attach the required documents and click on submit
- Step 6: Take screenshot of the confirmation page for reference