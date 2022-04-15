Last Updated:

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 45 Posts Of Personal Assistant

Patna HC Recruitment: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on a contract basis at Patna High Court has started

Amrit Burman
Patna

Patna HC recruitment 2022: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on a contract basis at Patna High Court commenced on April 15, 2022. As per the official notice, the application procedure that started today will continue till May 5, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in. 

Official Notice

Patna High Court Recruitment: Vacancy Details & Age Limit

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 45 posts for personal assistants will be filled.
  • Candidates aged between 18 and 37 are eligible to apply as of the application deadline.

Patna HC recruitment: Educational qualification

  • As per the official information, applicants must have graduated in any subject from a recognized university or institution, as well as they must have a certificate of English shorthand and a diploma or certificate of at least six months' course in computer application from a recognized institution on the last day of the online application.

 Patna High Court recruitment: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - patnahighcourt.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Recruitments." 
  • Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads, "Online Application for Engagement to the Post of Personal Assistant on a Contract Basis."
  • Step 4: Fill in all the details and upload the required documents.
  • Step 5: Complete and submit the application form.
  • Step 6: Print a copy of the document for future use.

