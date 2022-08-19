Last Updated:

Patna Stenographer Recruitment Results 2022 Released, Know How To Check Merit List

Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022 have been released on the official website. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022: The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the final result for the Stenographer recruitment examination 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the Patna Stenographer recruitment result 2022 now. The result can be checked on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The final result has been prepared according to the marks obtained by a candidate in the Computer Based Written Test along with the marks obtained in the interview. The result highlights that a total of 275 candidates had attained the minimum qualifying standard. They have secured the same in the Computer Based Written Test comprising English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test, Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test, and English Computer Typing Test.

To be noted that a waiting list of candidates has also been released. It has been released in order of merit as per availability of candidates attaining prescribed minimum qualifying standard in each category. Candidates should know that appointment letters will be sent through Speed Post/ Registered Post.

Patna Stenographer recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to check result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “The final result for appointment to the post of Stenographer under Advertisement no.PHC/01/2022 for Stenographer Recruitment Examination, 2022”
  • Step 3: The final result will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Check and download the result for future purposes
  • Step 5: Take its printout for future reference 
