Patna Stenographer Recruitment Results 2022 Released, Know How To Check Merit List

Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022: The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the final result for the Stenographer recruitment examination 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the Patna Stenographer recruitment result 2022 now. The result can be checked on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The final result has been prepared according to the marks obtained by a candidate in the Computer Based Written Test along with the marks obtained in the interview. The result highlights that a total of 275 candidates had attained the minimum qualifying standard. They have secured the same in the Computer Based Written Test comprising English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test, Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test, and English Computer Typing Test.

To be noted that a waiting list of candidates has also been released. It has been released in order of merit as per availability of candidates attaining prescribed minimum qualifying standard in each category. Candidates should know that appointment letters will be sent through Speed Post/ Registered Post.

Patna Stenographer recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to check result