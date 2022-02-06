PGCIL Invites Applications For 105 Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts

PGCIL Assistant engineer recruitment: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications to fill Assistant Engineer Trainee posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 105 posts will be filled. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to apply is February 20, 2022. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, vacancy details, and steps to apply here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of PGCIL at www.powergridindia.com.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

PGCIL recruitment vacancy details

A total of 105 vacancies will be filled

Out of those, 93 vacancies are for Power Grid India limited (PGCIL)

12 vacancies are for Central Transmission Utility of India Limited

Eligibility, age limit, and application fee

In order to be eligible, candidates should have appeared in the GATE 2021. The qualifying marks as declared by the GATE 2021 organizing body shall be considered. The candidates should have been born on or after December 31, 1993.

PGCIL recruitment application fee : Candidates while applying will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. To be noted that SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

: Candidates while applying will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. To be noted that SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Selection process- The Selection Process consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview. Eligible candidates should have qualified and secured a valid score in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021. Candidates shall be short-listed for Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview based on their normalized marks out of 100 in the corresponding paper of GATE-2021 only and as per the criteria decided by the Management. Candidates shall have the option for appearing the GD/ interview in Hindi or English.

Official notification reads, “Please note that only GATE 2021 score (Normalized Marks out of 100) is valid for this recruitment process. GATE score of 2020 or prior is not valid.”

PGCIL AE Recruitment: Salary details

Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000(IDA) during the one-year training period. They shall be paid stipend in the form of Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and Perks @12% of basic pay during training period. On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Engineer in E2 scale - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA)

Here is how to apply

Interested & eligible candidates have to register themselves online at POWERGRID website powergrid.in

GATE Registration No. as appearing on the GATE-2021 Admit Card needs to be entered carefully in the online application form. No other number should be entered as GATE-2021 Registration number while applying

Pay the application fee and submit the form