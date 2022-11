PGIMER Administrative Posts: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER, is recruiting candidates to apply for Group A, B, and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in. According to the schedule, the registration process will close on November 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 256 posts in the organization will be filled.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Group A, B, and C: 223 posts

Junior Administrative: 33 posts

PGIMER Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limit by visiting the detailed notification given here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates who have successfully submitted their online application will be allowed to appear in the online computer-based test (CBT).

The minimum qualifying criteria for CBT and interview separately will be 40% marks for the general/EWS category and 35% marks for the SC/ST/OBC category, respectively.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fees.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 800 plus transaction charges as applicable.

While general, OBC, and WS category candidates are required to pay Rs 1500 plus transaction charges as application fees.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the PGIMER Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the application form for future needs.

