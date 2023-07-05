PhD Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Criteria For Assistant Professor Recruitment: UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a major change to the recruitment rules for assistant professor posts. The requirement for PhD qualification will not be mandatory from July 1, 2023. The minimum requirement for assistant professor recruitment will be NET/ SET/ SLET qualification.

PhD not required for becoming Assistant Professor

"UGC Gazette Notification: Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," the official tweet by UGC reads.

Earlier, a candidate had to have qualified NET/SET/SLET along with a PhD to become an assistant professor at a university in India. With effect from July 1, 2023, the PhD will be optional.

These regulations are now called the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023'. This came into force with effect from July 1, 2023.

Professors of Practice

UGC has recently launched professors of practice and UTSAH portals. The UGC professors of practice (PoP) portal will bridge the gap between academia and industry by facilitating the hiring of experienced professionals in specific domains. On this portal, industry experts who have made remarkable contributions in their profession from various fields like engineering, science, technology, media, entrepreneurship, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, planning, literature, etc with at least 15 years of practice can register for jobs of professors in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs). The institutes will post the advertisements for recruitment of professors. The official website for UGC professors of practice portal is pop.ugc.ac.in.