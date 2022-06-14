Last Updated:

Mega boost to employment drive | PM Modi Instructs Ministries, Govt Departments To Recruit 10 Lakh People In Next 1.5 Years

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years.

In a major development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Announcing a major boost to the employment drive in the country, PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries of the government. He has ordered the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode to fill around 1 million posts in the next 18 months.

The PMO on Tuesday took to Twitter to make the announcement. "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years," the tweet read. This comes as a major boost for the employment drive in the country.

PM orders for hiring in Central Government jobs 

It is to note that the Modi government had earlier raised large-scale employment generation as a key promise during the elections. Now, PM Modi has reviewed the human resources for the government’s various administrative divisions and ministries, which come directly under the PMO. It is also pertinent to note that the government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been raised by the opposition leaders.  

Earlier, the staff hiring process had been reportedly slowed due to the pandemic situation in the past years. The government hires individuals for the posts through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). While officers for higher civil offices are hired through the UPSC, the SSC hires the subordinate staff for the central government. 

