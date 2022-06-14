In a major development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Announcing a major boost to the employment drive in the country, PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries of the government. He has ordered the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode to fill around 1 million posts in the next 18 months.

PM orders for hiring in Central Government jobs

It is to note that the Modi government had earlier raised large-scale employment generation as a key promise during the elections. Now, PM Modi has reviewed the human resources for the government’s various administrative divisions and ministries, which come directly under the PMO. It is also pertinent to note that the government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been raised by the opposition leaders.

Earlier, the staff hiring process had been reportedly slowed due to the pandemic situation in the past years. The government hires individuals for the posts through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). While officers for higher civil offices are hired through the UPSC, the SSC hires the subordinate staff for the central government.

Image: PTI